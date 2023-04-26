LINCOLN, NE - Alex Kandolin from Rapid City, finished runner-up on Tuesday at the Summit League Women's Golf Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The South Dakota State senior shot an even-par 70 in the final round to bring her three-day total to 213.
In fact, Kandolin was par-or-better on 47 out of the 54 holes.
Overall, South Dakota State finished in fourth place at the Summit League Tournament behind Denver, the University of South Dakota and North Dakota State.
Photos courtesy of South Dakota State.