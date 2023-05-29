After several years of wowing motorcycle enthusiasts in Rapid City, The Black Hills Motorcycle Show returned once again for their annual event. However, now under new organization through Jason Mook of Deadwood Custom Motorcycles, the show will now be held in Deadwood. And for the first show in the new location, visitors hit the road and headed to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel for the show.
"We love having the rally, but a lot of people that live here have to work the rally and they have to your they or they rent their house out, you know, and they they take their vacation so they don't get to enjoy all of the motorcycle things that happened during the rally," Mook said. "So this is for us. This is for our region, just for our area to come out and celebrate all things motorcycles." As the new organizer, his decision to move it to Deadwood stems from bringing it to where he lives and works out of. And in keeping with the tradition of the non-profit, all proceeds raised from the show go towards helping a local organization or charity. "Everything that we raise after the bills are paid goes to Sacred Mountain Retreat Center," Mook explained. "So all the people that are working on the show are volunteers and put in their time and energy and effort all for the cause." Sacred Mountain Retreat Center is a Deadwood-based organization that works with military veterans and first responders struggling with mental trauma and helps them heal through nature therapy and open communication with others.
The show featured over 100 motorcycles on display for the public, with judges awarding prizes to bike owners for categories such as Best Paint and People's Choice along with 40 vendors represented for the public to browse.
Check out these photos from Saturday's motorcycle show