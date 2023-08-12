RAPID CITY, S.D.– And they're off! The annual zucchini races at the Black Hills Farmer's Market in Rapid City returned on Saturday, with families cheering on their favorite racers. According to Master Gardener Mary , the event has been going on for a few years now and aims to engage children as they learn about and try new foods, including the fresh fruits and vegetable at the farmer's market.
As part of the fun, children are given a two-dollar token to be redeemed at any of the vendors to purchase a squash of their choice (some kids might choose a different kind of racer, such as one did back in 2021 with their "spudster"), and then get to decorate the vehicle after attaching wheels to it.