RAPID CITY, S.D.– For 37 years, the Hills Alive music festival has brought some of the biggest names in Christian music to Rapid City and the Black Hills area, along with plenty of food and family entertainment options for attendees. Completely admission-free, this year features two days of music and excitement, with headlining acts such as Zach Williams and For King and Country. "Just being with people who share a love for Jesus– we love sharing that with this community," May from Hot Springs said. "It is amazing that Rapid City has this, and we are just super grateful."
PHOTOS: Hills Alive Music Festival returns to Rapid City
- Christina Holiday
Christina Holiday
