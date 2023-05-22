RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Rapid City will offer free downtown parking this holiday weekend and will also open some of the parking structure that's going through renovations. Metered parking will be free as city leaders expect an increase in traffic with tourists, high school graduations, and the dedication of the renovated veterans monument. Also, the first level of the downtown parking structure will be opened starting at 4 pm on Friday.
Although much of the parking downtown is free to park everyone's being reminded to stay out of the restricted parking areas. Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says, "Obviously there are areas that have the signage up that talk about private parking lots. You know, the church area, some of the businesses where, again, be mindful of the signage."
For anyone using the lower level of the parking structure you're asked to be mindful of construction equipment.
City officials remind the public of additional options for public parking during evening hours, weekends and holidays:
- The City Hall parking lot at 300 Sixth Street
- The City-leased parking lot to the east of the Stockgrowers Building, 400 block of St. Joseph Street
- The City-leased parking lot behind First National Bank near Apolda Street and Seventh Street
- The City-leased parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street to the east of Bob’s Shoe Repair