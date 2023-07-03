RAPID CITY, S.D.-- While many of us will be enjoying cookouts and lighting fireworks this holiday one group wants us to remember those working to keep everyone safe. South Dakota Strong has printed 500 yard signs thanking law enforcement for keeping people safe. Denise Maher with South Dakota Strong says the campaign has had huge support from many area businesses and residents.
Due to the nature of the 4th of July law enforcement works overtime, especially with the extra traffic around the region. Denise Maher with South Dakota Strong says, "We would like to see as our law enforcement are driving throughout the community and driving around that they feel appreciated by the local community; that they can feel that we appreciate what they're doing, we recognize it, and we're glad to have them here."
If you're interested in displaying one of the yard signs you can pick one up at Black Hills Bagels on Mount Rushmore Road. They'll be open on the 4th until 1 PM.