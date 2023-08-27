HILL CITY, S.D. - The smell of barbecue was in the air for one city in the Black Hills. August 25-26 on Elm St. in downtown Hill City was a celebration of all things wine, brews and most importantly, barbecue.
Over 26 teams competed to see who had the best barbecue. All teams were judged across different categories, with professionals crowning the winner and the public deciding the people's choice.
"The teams have four turn-ins, so they compete in four categories: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, and Chicken. We'll give awards for each of the different turn-ins. And there's a $10,000 prize package [for the winner of the competition]," says Emily Schulz, the event coordinator for Wine, Brew, & BBQ.
This event started over 10 years ago by a Hill City local who enjoyed all things barbecue. So he and his friends decided to create a competition to see who has the best barbecue around. Now they have barbecue masters from around the country coming to Hill City to participate.
Besides barbecue, over 30 different local craft brews were offered by Sick-N-Twisted Brewing Company. Live music was played throughout the weekend, ending the festivities with popular local band Camp Comfort.
If you missed out on the event, the 12th annual Wine, Brew, & BBQ will be held again at the same time next year.
