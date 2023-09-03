HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - On Friday, Wind Cave National Park announced that rangers onsite will be leading programs mid-September through early October to listen for the bugle of the Rocky Mountain elk, which heralds the arrival of fall and the elk's mating season.
What to know about the elk bugling programs:
- Starting September 13, rangers will give brief interpretive programs about elk before leading a caravan to a nearby pullout to listen for them
- The programs will be one hour and are offered on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings up until October 7
- The park says that participants will meet at the Wind Cave Visitor Center front lawn at 7 p.m.
- Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight, a camp chair or blanket to sit on and to dress warm
You can listen to an elk's bugling call by vising the park's website HERE.