Never miss a weather update with the NewsCenter1 Weather App. Download it for iPhone and Android.
featured
Will there be plenty of sun for the weekend? Anna Hamelin explains in her morning forecast
NewsCenter1 Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
What's coming to Mt. Rushmore Road in Rapid City? New construction update
-
Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, multiple agencies respond to potential drowning at Hippie Hole
-
Northern Lights expected to be visible in South Dakota, 16 states next Thursday
-
Three tips to increase your chances to see the Northern Lights in Rapid City
-
Felony Alert Rapid City: Warrant issued for man charged with illegal possession of a firearm and other charges
Photo Galleries
Shows
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated