RAPID CITY, SD - Moving into the next phase of renovations, Rapid City's downtown parking structure will close Sunday evening.
This will allow workers to complete a concrete treatment on all floors and major structural renovation in the driving lanes.
The parking structure is estimated to be closed for about six weeks.
During the business day, it's suggested that the public use metered parking downtown. People can park during evening hours and on weekends at any city-leased parking lots. These include:
The City Hall parking lot at 300 Sixth St.
The city-leased parking lot east of the Stockgrowers Building on the 400 block of St. Joseph Street.
The city-leased parking lot behind First National Bank near Apolda Street and Seventh Street.
The city-leased parking lot on the 800 block of Main Street east of Bob's Shoe Repair.
People are reminded not to park in private lots because they could face tickets or even have vehicles towed.
"We've got a very vibrant downtown and it takes a lot of people to keep it that way and we need our employees and residents to be able to have access to their places of work or their homes," Anna Gilligan, parking operations manager of the City of Rapid City, said. "But, at the same time, we want to make sure that the public does have enough available parking, too. So, that's why we're working to have like the permit holders from the parking garage in the outer areas of downtown to hopefully keep the center open more so we have more room for customers and people visiting to come down and park at a meter."
Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, will not only have free parking but will also have the structure partially opened again.
"Some business owners came to us with concerns about the availability of parking over Memorial Day weekend and we talked to the contractors and figured out what kind of compromise we could come up with," Gilligan said. "We've determined that we will be able to partially open the parking structure so there will be availability for public parking in the parking structure."