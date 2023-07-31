RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Fire Department responded to 21,494 calls for service in 2022, and 16,741 of those calls were medical only, meaning that over 75% of their calls for service were for emergency medical services. However, not every medical call requires an ambulance or a visit to the emergency room, and the RCFD has a team of paramedics to help handle these types of calls.
The Mobile Medic program has served Rapid City for nine years, and Ryan Marcks is the current Captain of the program. "It's more fiscally responsible for the city, for the taxpayers to utilize a highly trained paramedic as a single resource, by having just one of us respond to an unknown problem," explains Capt. Marcks. "We're keeping those other resources available for more severe emergencies, structure fires, life and death situations."
All of the Mobile Medics are senior paramedics and are cross-trained as community health workers too. Capt. Marcks explains that they're able to go out each morning to perform proactive work, helping them to build strong relationships with their patients. "We've developed relationships with many of our unhoused. We know their chronic medical conditions and we're able to make contact with them where they are, and to address any low-lying, low acuity medical issues before they become ambulance worthy."
The Mobile Medics also work closely with community resources like Journey On, the Rapid City Police Department Quality of Life Unit, the Hope Center, the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, and Oyate Health Center. "Journey On is a nonprofit organization that contracts with the City, and they help us provide transport for some of the folks who may need transport to the emergency room. Maybe they just need a safe place to sleep maybe they need a ride to a pharmacy to pick up their prescription medications, or maybe they just need to get off of the streets," Capt. Marcks adds.
In the next year, the RCFD is hoping to add three more Mobile Medics and one more vehicle to the program, as the city and population continue to grow. "Every time someone calls 911, they're potentially having the worst day of their life," explains Capt. Marcks. "Just because their emergency at that point in time may not necessitate an ambulance, transport to the hospital does not take away from the fact that they deserve the compassion and the high level of care that we provide."