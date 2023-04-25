RAPID CITY, S.D.--  Work on the I-90 overpass on Lacrosse Street started in the summer of 2021 and now construction is entering its final phase. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, work is expected to completely wrap up on Memorial Day. However, Friday all exits are expected to be opened at limited capacity with signs going up to direct traffic into the new flow of the diverging diamond interchange. To educate the public about the interchange the DOT is hosting a series of presentations.

The hope is by educating the public will calm nerves before experiencing the new way traffic will flow. SD DOT Engineering Supervisor Steve Palmer says, "It reduces a little bit of the anxiety as you're coming into this. How do I navigate it? Well really, what it comes down to, [is] just follow the lane lines, follow the signing, follow the signals, and everything should be fine."

    The DOT will also have a floor map of the interchange at Uptown Rapid, formally the Rushmore Mall, through the month of May. This way you can walk it before you drive it.

