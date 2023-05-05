RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Sturgis area could see a new 1,100 acre solar farm in the near future. This project was a proposal that was submitted by Balanced Rock Power, a company based out of Moab, Utah.
The proposal came as a response to Black Hills Energy requesting proposals for a solar or wind farm that is capable of producing up to 100 megawatts of electricity. This is because of the company's anticipated energy deficit, which may force it to purchase energy from other providers to keep up with demand if a solution is not found soon.
The company has determined that renewable energy is the cheaper solution for its customers.
Marc Eyre, the vice president of electric operations for Black Hills Energy, emphasized that the company is "really looking for the best value for customers. Again, with the focus on being able to provide safe, reliable, cost-effective energy into the future as our customers grow."
The deadline for proposals closes in September, and the company hopes that this initiative will help it meet its energy needs while also benefiting the environment.