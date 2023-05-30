water

RAPID CITY, S.D.--  There doesn't seem to be much need to water lawns right now, considering all of the rain we've had but when that time comes there are things to do to make sure the job gets done by the book. Rapid City is reminding residents that water restrictions start this Thursday. This means absolutely no watering between 9 AM and 6 PM seven days a week. Odd-numbered addresses can water on odd days and vice versa for even addresses and there's no watering on the 31st of a month, which isn't until July.

Manual watering with a hose, sprinkler can or similar container is allowed. The time constraints help keep from losing water to evaporation during the warmer part of the day. The odd and even scheduling is to keep from over-taxing the water system. Rapid City Water Superintendent Eric Boyda says, "We build our water facilities based off of peak demands. And if everyone wanted to irrigate their lawn all at the same time, we'd have to have a massive system to provide that water."

If you have new sod or freshly laid seed you can apply for a waiver at the Municipal Water Treatment Plant. Rapid City started the mandatory water conservation measures in 1990.

Tags

Chief Photographer

Dave Kidd was born in Rapid City but spent a good chunk of his life living in several different states while his father served in the United States Air Force. During this time, he also lived in Turkey for a little more than two years (1989-1991) where he was able to experience the people and culture. Around 1996, Dave’s family moved back to Rapid City to be closer to family and has lived here ever since, becoming a 2000 graduate of Stevens High School.

In 2004 Dave began his career in media as photojournalist in Rapid City. Over his 12-year career he has covered stories all over the Hills ranging from human interest pieces to breaking news. In 2015 he joined the NewsCenter1 team as a photojournalist and in the spring of 2016 accepted the position of assignment editor. In the fall of 2019 Dave accepted a new roll in the position of Chief Photographer with NewsCenter1.

During his spare time, Dave enjoys taking trips to the Black Hills National Forest for a scenic drive or hike with his wife Autumn and daughter Ella. Dave also enjoys doing landscape and nature photography.

 