RAPID CITY, S.D.-- There doesn't seem to be much need to water lawns right now, considering all of the rain we've had but when that time comes there are things to do to make sure the job gets done by the book. Rapid City is reminding residents that water restrictions start this Thursday. This means absolutely no watering between 9 AM and 6 PM seven days a week. Odd-numbered addresses can water on odd days and vice versa for even addresses and there's no watering on the 31st of a month, which isn't until July.
Manual watering with a hose, sprinkler can or similar container is allowed. The time constraints help keep from losing water to evaporation during the warmer part of the day. The odd and even scheduling is to keep from over-taxing the water system. Rapid City Water Superintendent Eric Boyda says, "We build our water facilities based off of peak demands. And if everyone wanted to irrigate their lawn all at the same time, we'd have to have a massive system to provide that water."
If you have new sod or freshly laid seed you can apply for a waiver at the Municipal Water Treatment Plant. Rapid City started the mandatory water conservation measures in 1990.