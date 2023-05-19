Shopko Building

Shopko Building (credit: Professional Mapping & Surveying, LLC)

RAPID CITY, S.D.-- The Shopko building in Rapid City has sat vacant for years, but a new plan is in the works for the space.

In a release posted to Facebook, Keating Resources announced their agreement to purchase the 115,000 square foot space. Keating plans to turn it into a building that will house a variety of tenants, offering spaces as small as 10,000 square feet. Retail, showroom, manufacturing, assembly, storage, and distribution spaces will be available. The company  anticipates that the space will be available to tenants by August 1st of 2023.

Keating Resources previously purchased the former Shopko Hometown building in Custer, and the former Polaris Corporation building in Spearfish. 

The organization is a real estate investment firm that operates in South Dakota, Nebraska, Texas and Florida.

