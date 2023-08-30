RAPID CITY, S.D. - Imperial Chinese Restaurant was located at the building on 702 E. North St. for years before closing in 2020. In the time since, the building has been available for rent. Now, new tenants will be moving in soon.
Oyul Fusion is a Laotian and Lakota fusion restaurant serving a blend of the culture's dishes that they call "Laokota." Oyul was started by sisters, Mali Souksavath and Kahomy Souksavath-Weston, who wanted to use their passion for cooking to share their creations with the public.
Oyul Fusion will be opening their new location in early November.