RAPID CITY, S.D. - You may have noticed that there is some smoke in the air. On Wednesday, August 16 Pennington County Fire announced that the smoke in the air is from fires in the northwest United States and through Canada. There are no active wildland fires in Pennington County or the surrounding areas.
AQI
Monitoring the Air Quality Index (AQI) is important for your health. The AQI provides information about air pollutants that can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, significantly impacting vulnerable populations. Staying informed about AQI levels allows individuals to take necessary precautions and limit outdoor activities during high pollution periods, safeguarding their well-being.
Check out the widgets below for AQI updates across the Black Hills.
Remember, you can always check current air quality in the Black Hills by visiting nc1.tv/air for current information.