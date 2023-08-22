RAPID CITY, S.D. – In August of 2022 The City of Rapid City, Visit Rapid City, and The Monument split a $35,000 cost to run an updated study on the economic impact of The Monument. During the regular city council session on August 21, a representative of Tourism Economics showed a presentation with the actual study, which revealed the civic center's total impact was valued at over $130 million, excluding the economic impact on local residents. Executive Director of The Monument Craig Baltzer talks more about the study.
About the study
According to the study, Greg Pepitone from Tourism Economics explains that the model begins with direct business sales attributed to spending operations at The Monument and off-site spending by visitors (staying at hotels, purchasing goods and services from surrounding businesses, etc.). Completely attributed to sales at The Monument, the study reveals that a total of $82.3 million was calculated due to direct spending at the Monument. In the study, the more than $82 million spent was attributed to six categories: retail, food and beverage, lodging, operations, recreation, and local transportation.
The remaining $49.1 million comes from indirect and induced business sales attributed to sales related to The Monument. "It generated an additional 28.8 million dollars in indirect business sales, which are the supply chain impacts, and also generated 20.3 million in induced business sales, which are the employment impacts," Pepitone explained.
Craig Baltzer
According to Baltzer, this study was more than overdue. The last time it was done was in 2012 with Baltzer revealing that the total economic impact from last year, which includes the addition of the new Summit Arena, was around twice as much. "We had a pretty big complex prior to building the new arena and now and times have changed and we are doing different kinds of events than we were ten years ago, but a lot of it is driving great economic impact."
In terms of operation and financial influence, Baltzer says there are three key "pillars" they focus on:
being a community gathering place
floating their own budget and making money
economic impact
And when scheduling events for the public, the pillars also play a strong role. Baltzer adds that events like the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo along with the Lakota Nation Invitational are two common examples of events that match those pillars.
As for the next step, Baltzer says that while future impact studies are beneficial, service ranks among the top priorities. "That might mean if we ever do some renovations in the building, how would we renovate to maximize our ability to rent this space to outside organizations? But just internally, the things we can do right now without spending any money, we can evaluate our conventions versus our concerts, versus our sporting events and really see where the impacts are coming from and in a general sense, in wide categories like that, and really see where our economic impact is coming from."