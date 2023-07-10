RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City leaders announced their plans for a two-part reconstruction of Sheridan Lake Road.
Officials say the roadway can have as many as 20,000 cars per day during peak traffic times during the school year and construction crews plan to expand the section of the road between Corral Drive and Catron Boulevard from its current three lanes to five.
John Van Beek of Avid4 Engineering said, “We’re taking one lane, which now allows left turning movements in the heaviest directions – either going east on Catron, or going to the school down at Corral. We’re gonna make those two left turning lanes.”
The first phase of the construction calls for building retaining walls and moving utilities with the least amount of disruption to nearby businesses and residences. The second phase calls for expanding the roadway to help ease heavy congestion at the Corral and Catron intersections.
Van Beek pointed to the current turn lanes as a common problem area, "If anybody has driven this roadway in the morning during school peak, it’s that left-turning traffic that really causes the traffic congestion.”
The first part of the project is set to begin in early fall and the second section will begin in May of 2024. The goal is to have the major work completed by the time schools open in the fall of 2024.
A public information meeting about the construction is on tap for tomorrow evening – Tuesday, July 11 – at 6 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church at 5311 Sheridan Lake Road.
A website for the Sheridan Lake Road Reconstruction Project is up and available to the public.