PIEDMONT, S.D. - WARNING! If you scroll through the photo collection of this 40-acre property in Piedmont, you'll be daydreaming about it for weeks.
Here are just some highlights from this amazing house. Soaring ceilings with timber beam and iron accents. An open-concept kitchen that a professional chef would drool over. Two grand stone fireplaces. An awesomely crafted bar that is perfect for entertaining. Oh yeah, want to take a guess at how many bedrooms this place has. Seven! Also eight bathrooms!
Scroll through the photos of this place, but remember, you won't stop thinking about it when you are done.
14665 139th Place, Piedmont, S.D. $1,485,000
14665 139th Place 1.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 2.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 3.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 4.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 5.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 6.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 7.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 8.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 9.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 10.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 11.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 12.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 13.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 14.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 15.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 16.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 17.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 18.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 19.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 20.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 21.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 22.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 23.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 24.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 25.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 26.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 27.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 28.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 29.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 30.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 31.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 32.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 33.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 34.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 35.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 36.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 37.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 38.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 39.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 40.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 41.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 42.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 43.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 44.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 45.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 46.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 47.jpgUpdated
14665 139th Place 48.jpgUpdated
Speaking of amazing kitchens, take a look at this home in Rapid City!