14665 139th Place 2.jpg

PIEDMONT, S.D. - WARNING! If you scroll through the photo collection of this 40-acre property in Piedmont, you'll be daydreaming about it for weeks.

Here are just some highlights from this amazing house. Soaring ceilings with timber beam and iron accents. An open-concept kitchen that a professional chef would drool over. Two grand stone fireplaces. An awesomely crafted bar that is perfect for entertaining. Oh yeah, want to take a guess at how many bedrooms this place has. Seven! Also eight bathrooms!

Scroll through the photos of this place, but remember, you won't stop thinking about it when you are done.

Speaking of amazing kitchens, take a look at this home in Rapid City!