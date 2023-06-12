RAPID CITY, S.D.-- This week's South Dakota National Guard Golden Coyote exercise got started Monday with the Urban Patrol. The combat zone now finds itself within cities and towns rather than in more rural environments. This means soldiers have to deal with narrow lines of sight and combatants hiding in structures. The Urban Patrol Lane simulates this situation, to test how teams and their leadership respond.
Simulated mortar fire, smoke grenades and other stresses test the resolve of the guardsmen during the exercise. Urban Patrol Instructor SGT Garrett Mastin says, "We're trying to make this as real world as possible. Like we've spoken about, it's better to make mistakes here than actually on a real-life mission."
Urban Patrol training evaluates units on tasks like clearing buildings, communicating and treating casualties. The Golden Coyote exercise continues in the Black Hills through next week.