Rapid City Area School District officials announced Rapid City High School would change its name to Rapid City Alternative Academy and would go from a separate diploma-granting institution to an alternative academy supporting Rapid City Steven’s and Central High Schools.
We sat down with Nicole Swigart, Superintendent of the Rapid City Area School District and asked her about the changes.
Q: There are some changes coming to Rapid City High School specifically. Can you tell us a little bit about that?
A: This year we have embarked on a new strategic plan – process – and we've really taken a close look at the services offered in all of our buildings. Rapid City High School, as it is now known, is going to become a Rapid City Alternative Academy. That is partially financial, fiscal and partially just looking at the needs of our district moving forward.
Q: One of the changes there is that Rapid City High School will not be a high school diploma-granting institution. Students will earn those through the other two schools. Is that correct?
A: Correct. Just a few years ago – six years ago or so – Rapid City High School became a school – an official school in the state's eyes – and became a diploma-granting entity. What that has done is, it has created a high school that currently doesn't have a very good report card because the students are not doing very well on state testing.
So last year in the ‘21-’22 school year, they tested less than 1 percent proficient in math. When we look at that, we don't want any school to be so far out of compliance that the report card is that bad. One of the things that we want to look at is how we can improve the concept of Rapid City High School.
So we are restructuring that program – and it's going to be a program again instead of a diploma-granting entity – that program will house students that are connected to their home high school building, which is Stephens or Central. So those schools will be giving the diplomas. This is back to the basics. This is how the academies, the alternative programs, ran for decades in Rapid City Area Schools. We're going back in time and doing what we know we were very successful doing.
Q: What's driving these changes?
A: Well, I think one thing that's important is that we are trying to be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers. And when we looked at the numbers, Rapid City High School was costing 35 percent more than Stevens High School per student and 44 percent more than Central High School per student. For the graduation results that we were getting.
We'd also noticed that since we became an actual diploma-granting high school, our graduate numbers had decreased. So we have more people graduating and finishing. When we were a program and not an alternative school. So we are trying to get back to the basics and serve what we know we can be successful at while being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of our community.
Q: Were graduation rates and testing the only metrics that went into making this decision?
A: No, lots of metrics. The graduation rate was one of the metrics we looked at. Seniors graduating or completers had gone way down in the last few years. Amazing People work at Rapid City High School, but I think we all know that post-COVID students have a lot of opportunities to jump right into the workforce, even without a high school diploma.
So we need to rebrand ourselves as a program that students want to go to use – to finish high school and to get what they need – to get their credit recovery classes done. I think every district in the nation is looking at how best to respond to post-COVID education, and when we looked at the numbers, when we looked at the finance, when we looked at the discipline rates at Rapid City High School, when we looked at the test scores, the graduation numbers, when we looked at all of the metrics, it just made sense to try to go back to what we knew was successful and support Stevens and Central in their graduation numbers. And that's what we're going to do.
Q: The requirements to attend what will be the Rapid City Academy are changing. Can you talk a little bit about what that will look like?
A: So currently the process to get into the high school is through application and it's really just a first come, first serve. But we are putting some of that power back into Central and Stevens High School. Rapid City, Central and Stevens are going to be able to help determine the students who would best benefit from the program that we are developing now, and it's going to really focus on credit recovery. So when a student has not been successful in completing a class which is required for graduation, they're going to be able to go to the Rapid City Alternative Academy and take that course, but they're also going to be able to take courses at their home building, which is going to give them a lot more options.
Q: Will that selection be based on an individual education program – IEP – or will there be an alternate system that schools use to choose which students need the alternative academy and which don’t?
A: It's not going to have anything to do with an individual education plan or special education. It's really going to have to do with where students are in their route towards earning credits to graduate. So our students need to earn 22 credits to graduate, which doesn't sound like very many until you maybe have a bad freshman year.
If you have a bad freshman year, you're going to have to make up those credits that you lost, especially the ones that are required to graduate. For instance, English is a big one because you need four years of English to graduate from high school. So if you fail English one year, you're going to have to credit recover that year that you didn't do well. Rapid City Alternative Academy is going to be the perfect place to do that.
Q: RCAS is reducing classes that are offered to Rapid City Academy too. Is the focus strictly on providing the required classes?
A: Well, because it's going to be a program and not a diploma-granting institute, we do not need to offer everything that is required for a diploma because they can get those courses at their home buildings, Stevens or Central. So we are narrowing the focus there and primarily focusing on the core requirements which are English, science and math. Although there will be some electives offered there.
Q: What does this look like for parents? Are they going to need to arrange alternative transportation back and forth between schools? Is it something that's only going to be a summer program or is this more of a case-by-case thing?
A: Well, the nice thing about Rapid City is we do have free bussing with the city bus system and Rapid City High School and Central and Stevens are all on the route, so we can work with that. If we determine that there's going to be a need to have school bussing in between the buildings for whatever reason, we can look at that as well, but typically, students in high school, in Rapid City – and it's been this way for 34 years – get themselves to school. So however they're getting themselves to school, that would be how they would probably get back to their home building if they're taking courses in more than one location.
Q: Are there going to be any teacher losses from this change or are things going to remain the same staffing-wise?
A: Every single certified staff and classified staff that was at Rapid City High School has a job offer in the district. It may not have been exactly at Rapid City High School again, but there is a place for them in the district. So nobody is losing their job in this.