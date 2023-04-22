RAPID CITY, S.D. - Western Dakota Tech (WDT) held its annual Earth Day Expo on Saturday, April 22, bringing together various organizations and groups from around the city to mark the occasion and educate the public on various sustainability programs through different activities. Kids had the opportunity to make bird feeders, ride bikes, and jump in a bounce house, while adults engaged in activities like learning about houseplants, electric cars, and hearing from public officials on the sustainability committee.
One of the more notable events was Echoworks' free electronics recycling event. Echoworks, a subsidiary of Black Hills Works, is located at Western Dakota Tech and takes in old electronics for recycling.
According to Tamie Hopp, the director of philanthropy at Black Hills Works, "Electronics have thousands of toxins in the components of the electronics, and that's certainly not something we want in our landfill, which then gets in our water. It's really, environmentally, very damaging."
Since January 2020, Echoworks has recycled 400,000 pounds of electronics, making it an essential resource for the community to dispose of electronic waste properly. On Earth Day, the organization waived all fees, encouraging people to bring in their old electronics for responsible recycling.
Echoworks accepts most electronics and are open the same hours as WDT, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also call them at (605) 718-3000.