RAPID CITY, S.D. – West River Electric was on repair duty after Monday evening’s storm and microburst.
Nearly 18 hundred people lost power when roughly 90-mile per-hour winds knocked over 20 power poles on Bennett Road. While most of the poles are relatively new, seven had to be replaced.
Brendin Nelson, operations superintendent, of West River Electric said, “Once we figured out the extent of what we had going on we called in everyone that we had out of our Rapid office. They all were here probably within 20 minutes. We dispatched them in probably about six different areas to get most everybody back on as quickly as possible.”
Nelson said crews had power restored to most of the area within two hours, but worked well past midnight to get some of the more complicated repairs completed
He said anytime there are downed poles people need to stay away from the area, especially during a rainstorm when the wet ground can carry electricity farther.