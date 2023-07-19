RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City firefighters are training this week for fires that have been occurring in a certain type of vehicle that's appearing more on the roads. West River Electric Association is hosting electric vehicle fire training for RCFD this week. Courtesy of Western Dakota Tech and McKie Ford several models of EVs are displayed. This gives first responders a chance to take a look at what makes them tick and also how they catch fire.
West River Electric explained the technical layout and areas of concern when firefighters respond to a call. The training is all that more important as electrical vehicles begin populating the roadways. West River Electric Communications Specialist Amanda Haugen says, "EVs are up and coming in the world. And, you know, if there were to be an EV fire that happens it's important for them to know how to put it out properly and to just be safe when doing that."
Just like combustion engine cars, EVs have the potential to catch fire. However, these fires come with their own set of challenges making it important that first responders become familiar with them before an incident arises. Lt. John Potter with the Rapid City Fire Department says, "The amount of heat that we have going it's causing just a domino effect through these batteries. And those batteries have been requiring a little bit more water."
Some 50 of Rapid City's bravest will go through the training this week. Additionally, West River Electric gave firefighters an up-close look at a whole home battery which could be more common in homes in the future.