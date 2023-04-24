RAPID CITY, S.D. - The 2023 Technology and Innovation in Education Conference, also known as the TIE Conference, was held April 24-April 25 at The Monument in Rapid City. The conference is an annual event held in South Dakota for decades, rotating between the eastern and western part of the state, to support educators. This event provides an opportunity for educators to come and receive professional learning, highlighting the future of education and how technology can be used to enhance the learning for students.
TIE Conference Theme: Connect
The theme for this year's conference is 'connect'.
"As you think about technology, we're sort of plugging in and connecting devices, but also on a human level, we're bringing educators together to connect on something that's really important to them, serving their students. So it's an opportunity to talk about what's happening in the classroom and just think about what's happening next. We're really trying to concentrate on that idea of connect. We have some different opportunities related to that. We have lots of conversation starters, to hopefully get people connecting and talking. We have a photo booth and a community art build, so lots of fun things for people to do at our conference besides just learning." Said Dana Livermont, TIE Conference Coordinator.
The conference featured keynote speakers, a variety of vendors, and plenty of opportunities for people to discuss and connect with one another about education and technology.