RAPID CITY, S.D. - A ceremony was held Friday, May 5, to welcome home 10 soldiers from the South Dakota Army National Guard's 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.
The honored soldiers served a 9-month deployment in Europe as part of the U.S. European Command. The 129th unit aided during their deployment by providing public affairs support to units within the areas of operation of the European Command.
Comprised of officers and mass communications specialists, the unit helped gather, develop and distribute different forms of media and supported command communication initiatives. The event featured guest speakers including Gov. Kristi Noem and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette who honored the returned soldiers and their families.
"So the members of 129, thank you so much for what you have done. And we're very proud of you to your families. Our soldiers could never do what they do without you. They could not," said Marlette.
Gov. Noem highlighted the impact of their deployment.
"Excellence and attention to duty, that would be extremely important," said Noem. "They'd be watching the work you do. They'd be looking to you for an example of what it meant to bring people together and to establish clear communications that would give a message, that would protect the United States of America, and make sure that our allies and our enemies clearly knew where we stood and what we stood for each and every day. The 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment was the first two detachment to deploy in this manner but you also supported 40 different missions in 19 different countries. Some of the soldiers had a chance to visit 16 different countries while they were gone over this last year. The ten of you accounted for 70% of the workforce at the Special Operations Command Europe headquarters, which I think is absolutely remarkable."
Gov. Noem continues by mentioning the importance of aid in communication.
"Communicate and get a message out. That was important for national security reasons," said Noem. "And you've helped them develop their communications. You help them do it in a way that help them deal with crises, situations, social media management and the use of specialized technology. It's easy to see that they wanted the best, and what South Dakota provided was the absolute best team."