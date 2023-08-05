RAPID CITY, S.D. - If you ask most people which weather app they use, they most likely will say the default app that comes with the phone. But there is a lot out there and it might be hard to figure out which one works for you.
All weather apps should have ways to see the precipitation, temperatures, and winds. Our NC1 Weather App has that and more, including: a real-time radar, weather alerts, and tower cams.
But what happens if there is no cell service?
Most apps will not function and you may not receive notifications/weather alerts. This can be dangerous, especially if you are unfamiliar with the area. There is a way, however, to stay up-to-date without a power source or service.
Weather alert radios are devices that are connected to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's weather radio that provide continuous watches/warnings, forecasts and current conditions in your area. You can also change the country, state and county you wish to receive information for.
Most weather alert radios can be purchased in any "superbox" store such as, Walmart, Scheel's, Fleet Farm, Cabela's and more. You can even buy them online. These radios are not only great for traveling, but if you are camping, hiking or biking as well.
Losing service might cause some stress for some, but having a radio that can alert you of any dangers might help with that stress. Stay alert, stay weather ready and stay safe.
If you do have service and would like to stay informed on the happenings, including watches/warnings, in your area, download our NC1 Weather App on your Apple or Android device.