RAPID CITY, S.D. - With the start of the academic year just around the corner, WAVI (Working Against Violence, Inc.) is reaching out to the local Rapid City community for support in gathering school supplies. The organization is dedicated to assisting survivors of violence, including children who stay in the shelter throughout the year.
Kristina Simmons, development director for WAVI, explained, "We really need backpacks, both the adult size and kids sizes. Gender neutral is great, but we're not picky. As long as they're gently used, that's fine. But we do prefer some of the other school supplies to be new, like the glue and notebooks, paper, things like that. Some people are out shopping and they want to pick up a few extra things and drop it off. Or if they want to host a donation drive, get a hold of us, that'd be awesome."
Multiple methods are available for donating, including direct drop-off at the shelter located at 527 Quincy Street, Rapid City, mailing donations, phone calls, and email communication. Financial donations can also be made online for those who prefer that option.
For families struggling to acquire school supplies, WAVI offers assistance, regardless of whether they are currently in a shelter. WAVI's services extend to both shelter residents and those who have moved on, ensuring continued support beyond the shelter stay.
Simmons mentioned the importance of community involvement in supporting survivors. "We do have businesses and groups that reach out to us throughout the year and say, 'Hey, what can we do?', 'We want to host a drive for you' and then we can get a list to them or they use the list that's on our website. We're just thankful for what we get."
Simmons also shared some urgent donation needs, including brushes, combs, hair ties, women's underwear (size six, seven, and eight), deodorant for both genders, women's socks, soap, and travel-size lotion. The full list of needed items can be found on the WAVI's website (wavi.org), where the organization regularly updates its needs. Interested individuals can also follow WAVI on social media, such as their Facebook page, to stay informed about their efforts.
For further inquiries or to set up donation efforts, contact WAVI at (605) 341-3292 or via email (kristinas@wavi.org).