RAPID CITY, S.D. - An apartment complex in Rapid City again has water after service was shut off Tuesday. NewsCenter1 began receiving reports Tuesday night from residents at 426 East Fairmont Boulevard, the Aspen Park apartments, about their water being cut off. Rapid City Public Works would not confirm the apartment complex but says the water was shut off at an apartment complex because the property managers didn't pay their bill.
After working with property management Public Works says the payment was made in full and the water was restored late Wednesday morning. Public Works says it tries to work with property managers, especially when they're out of state, but they can only wait so long. Rapid City Assistant Public Works Director Kristen Hasse says, "We try to avoid shutting off multi-family large dwellings like this as best we can, but at some point, we do need to have those accounts paid in full."
Hasse adds that customers receive a delinquency notice after the first month of the missed payment. After that, the city will do what it calls door tagging notifying the customer their service could get shut off.