RAPID CITY, S.D. - Water service is disrupted to several residences in the Pinedale Heights area due to a water main break in the area. Crews are currently on scene and are actively working on the water line break.
The affected area without water service also includes the Berry Pine subdivision and the area surrounding the Pinedale Heights area. The Pinedale reservoir has been drained of water due to the water main break. There are no major traffic issues at the present time, however residents along Pinedale Ridge Road are advised to use caution as crews work in the area.
There is no current time line for when repairs will be completed or water service restored. Updates will be provided when they become available.