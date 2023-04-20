(9:45 p.m. Update):
Officials indicate it will take awhile to fill the system back up, mainly on the higher elevations. Officials indicate Parkridge, Corral and Upper Springbrook area may not have fully restored water service until water levels are higher.
Crews have restored water service to the affected areas. City officials advise residents will experience low water pressure throughout the overnight hours.
Approximately four residences will remain without water service until full repairs are completed. City officials also indicate traffic precautions remain in the affected areas as crews work on clean up of the area. Water level in the reservoir is rising.
Officials indicate repairs will continue in the daylight hours as the repair area is very deep and for safety reasons, digging operations will be conducted Friday morning.
City Public Works officials commend the excellent coordination and teamwork between the utility maintenance and water service teams.
Crews are isolating the issue with the water main break, building up the water reserves and hope to have most of the area back in water service before midnight. Drivers are advised to continue using caution in the affected area. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.
RAPID CITY, SD—Drivers are advised to use caution in the area of Corral Drive and Skyview Drive this evening due to a water main break in the area. Water is over the road in the affected area.
Crews are on scene to initiate repairs and are also directing traffic in the affected area. The break was reported shortly before 6 pm this evening. All houses on Skyview and the 4700 block of Corral Drive are without service. Crews are working to reroute water using the pressure reducer valve. Skyview residents will be without service until a bypass valve can be installed. No time line is available for when repairs will be completed or water service restored.