RAPID CITY, S.D. - Of the more than 350 students that graduated, three were able to address their fellow graduates. Two were chosen because they had been student body co-presidents. One was chosen based on her academic achievements and submission of her speech. We are proud to bring you those speeches today.

Student Body Co-Presidents: Addison Hofer and John Hill III

Transcript

Addie: Class of 2023, today is the end of an era. It went fast just like our parents, teachers, and administrators said it would. I hope that each one of you has cherished the precious moments that we have spent together and are present in celebrating this moment of life and gifts that it will bring. Can I just take a second and say, how much I didn't believe them? I can't believe I am standing here right now not sobbing my eyes out.

Johnny: It feels like just yesterday we were freshmen walking through the doors and thinking we would never make it out alive. The school was too big, the classes were too hard...And who knew there would be an assignment due that first night!? Teachers, you know who you are.

Addie: This is when we realized we were entering a new phase of life. If there was one word that could emphasize this phase of life, it would be change. For the class of 2023, the last four years have been marked by change. We went from nameless freshmen to confident seniors, and our schedules never stayed the same.

Johnny: Every year the bell schedule changed along with our classes. We got involved in new activities, and some of us really came out of our shells. I even grew a couple of inches.

Addie: We may think we are done changing, but the next chapter is full of even more changes. Moving out of the house, making new friends…

Johnny: …and making new girlfriends.

Addie: High school has defined us in ways we may not even be aware of. The friendships we have made, the relationships we have developed, and even the mistakes we have made. If there is one thing high school has taught me it is that becoming great is a journey, you can make mistakes along the way and still be great.

Johnny: It's evident to anyone who has been paying attention that the Class of 2023 is taking these lessons and challenges that life has presented us with and we are continuing to conquer them… Just look at the number of championships that we have won this year. From Cross Country and Boys Soccer to Visual Arts and Girls Tennis. Along with all of our All-State Band, Orchestra, and Choir Entries and Club successes.

Addie: The Class of 2023 will continue to rise to every challenge that is presented to us. The next chapter of our lives will define us even more than this one has. It may be hard to understand that it's time to start something new, but we need to trust the magic of new beginnings.

Johnny: We have our entire lives in front of us and we are at a point where we have unlimited potential. There is literally nothing we can't accomplish including making it to Taco Bell and back in less than 30 minutes.

Addie: Change is inevitable, and it is going to happen whether we want it to or not. As a class, we have undergone a tremendous amount of change within our years at Stevens. But there is no doubt that the class of 2023 will grasp this new beginning with our heads held high.

Johnny: As long as I don't have to ask someone to literally hold me over their heads like I did for Mr. SHS. Today is just one of the many memories we will continue to celebrate as the Class of 2023. Thank you teachers, administrators, parents, and especially our classmates for truly making High School a memorable experience. Class of 2023 - love you.

Commencement Speaker: Carly Hanzlik

Transcript

Good afternoon everyone, my name is Carly Hanzlik. I have spent the past four years doing speech and debate, one would think I'd be better equipped to write a commencement speech, but I guess there is a first time for everything. I could stand up here and argue about why high school was the best four years of our lives and give detailed points telling you why, but all I really have to say is how proud I am of each and everyone one of you. We have spent the past four years, not just in the books studying, but developing as people. Everyone has worked so hard to be here today and I want to acknowledge that. We lived each new day the way they were meant to be lived, with excitement and curiosity.

I want everyone to know that all these kids, now turned young adults, have worked their butts off these past four years. The class of 2023 is arguably one of the most involved classes there has ever been. They have all earned the right to be sitting in this stadium receiving diplomas today. I would give each of them a preemptive Nobel prize if I could. I remember coming to Stevens during my sophomore year, the school was so big and overwhelming. I was late to APUSH for two consecutive days because I wound up in the freshman wing and then got locked out of the building. It seems like that was centuries ago, but at least I know now that better years will be coming up for us all. I have to admit that I'll miss seeing the smiling teachers in the hallway. Mr. Fierro saying howdy, Mrs. Huber and Mr. Keene checking in, and Mr. Garcia hassling everyone in Spanish (because even if you're not in his class or don't know any Spanish, he thinks it's never too late to learn). I'm sure all of you will miss it too. I'll always be astounded at how the teachers knew everyone by name and what we were all up to. Even in my senior class, I look out at the crowd and still don't know everyone. In a class of 350, it was a lot to know everyone's names and who they were as people. Yes, sometimes it was hard to stand out in such a big school, but if you ever think you're too small to be effective, you have never been in the dark with a mosquito. We may not know everyone around us, but at least we made some friends, learned lessons, and had fun along the way.

High School will never be about your grades, how much you studied, or who had the highest grade point average. High School was about becoming people. Here we stand today, the people we have become and now we're going out into the world to grow even further. I hope that everyone here goes on to do great things. Now, even if no one cures cancer, becomes an astronaut, or an Olympian, I hope that we all can go through life happily and be content with our decisions. I am so excited to see where everyone goes and to hear about what everyone does because the bar isn't there anymore. We can shoot for the stars if we wanted to. I am going to give you one last piece of advice. Always give 100 percent unless you're donating blood. Thank you, everyone, so much for the last four years, and congratulations to the class of 2023!