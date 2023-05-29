RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Central chose two of their students to feature as speakers for their graduation services. In order to qualify for the honor, students needed to have above a 4.0 grade point average and submit a speech. The two speeches below were chosen from the applicants. We are happy to bring you those today.
Graduate Speaker: Adriana Young
Transcript
What a day! It's here! We did it!
Hi Class of 2023, family members, friends, teachers, faculty, and loved ones. My name is Adriana Young, and I will be walking this stage with the best classmates here soon. If you told me two years ago I would be here with all of you, about to enter a new chapter of our lives, I would have thought you were insane and probably looked at you in mere disbelief. You see, two years ago, I was fighting the biggest battle of my life, my mind. It was so hard at one point, I did not know if I could make it another day. If it was not for my family, I would not have. Thankfully, I am here with all of you! Two years ago, this day seemed impossible to me, as I am sure it seemed for many of you. We all have our own stories and fight our own battles. Some you have always known you would walk this stage, some simply did not like school and considered the alternative (we all have). Or like me, this day seemed impossible. That’s the cool thing about the word impossible. It really says I’m possible. In the fall, I will be attending Stanford University, where I will continue to chase my dream of being a Civil Rights lawyer.
You see, class of 2023, you have taught me two very important lessons. One, anything is possible, and two, the true value of life. When I think about this day and where I will be in the fall, I remember anything is possible, when you put our minds to it. I want to thank you, class of 2023 for helping me believe in myself and wherever we go, I hope you always remember you can do anything, as long as you believe.
The second lesson is one I believe people spend their whole lives trying to learn, and we the class of 2023 have the secret figured out! Our class is anything but ordinary. We grew up with Webkinz, recess where freeze tag was war, a game of life or death, Andy’s coming, social media (aka TikTok), as well as school shootings, climate change, and a pandemic that touched all of our hearts and for some, took loved ones. We grew up where tragedy lived cohesively with normalcy. Throughout all of it, our class learned there is nothing more valuable than the love we have for one another. Looking out at all of you, I am filled with joy, love, and happiness. We come from all different walks of life. We embody this we learn, grow, and celebrate one
another. We do not let our differences alter our compassion, whether that be ethnically, economically, intellectually, language, passions, or talents. We have created some of the best memories of our lives. From Freshmen year homecoming week, where the bon fire almost burnt off our hair, to Sophomore year jumping from in person to online school, Junior year celebrating our girls basketball team making it to state, to Senior year where our theatre department was the only one in the state who got to rep. Frozen, having sold out shows every night. You name it, we have created some of the best memories that we now get to hold in our hearts forever. And of course, we have created some of our best friends for life. Shout out Keera (woohoo).
When I talked to my fellow classmates, we joked that our class moto should be “If you do it, I’ll do it.” To some, this might be peer pressure, but to us it symbolizes our understanding that the most valuable aspects of life come from our friends, family, theatre mates, teammates, and the memories we make with our loved ones. Class of 2023, you are the definition of what this world is supposed to be. You are caring, honest, compassionate, wise, respectful, humble, courageous, and generous. In Lakota, these are known as the seven virtues. Congratulations, class of 2023! We grew up. We will now be entering a new chapter of our lives, chasing our dreams of entering the work force or singing and acting dreams; taking a break from school to just live life and traveling the world, or like me, signing up more school. Whatever it may be, I know we will continue to be extraordinary. I hope you always remember you can do anything. I hope you always remember the true value of life, and as Hannah Montana would say, “Wherever we go, I’ll always remember you, and the memories we have made will never fade.” Congratulations, we did it!
Thank you,
Pliamayaye
Graduate Speaker: Laura Jensen
Transcript
A Journey Through the Black Hills
Life has been a journey. For many of us, that journey began right here in the Black Hills. Some see today as the final destination, but the road does not end here. High School prepares us for what is to come through challenges and opportunities that are thrown at us. Although high school was not an easy climb, now that we are here, the assent seems like a minor part of our trek. We have finally made it to the day we have been eagerly awaiting for the last 4 years. Now we get to stand and appreciate how far we have come. Today is a day of reflection, to allow us to revel in the past before we let go and move into the next stretch of our journey.
Graduation is a momentous part of our young lives.
Today we recognize success and perseverance.
Today we gain freedoms and responsibilities.
And today is the first day we go our separate ways.
Some will stay close to home while others will move across the country. While we are all together in the Black Hills for the final time, I encourage you to take advantage of all the beauty and adventure the hills offer.
- While you hike through the tunnels of the flume trail, remember the times when you were in the dark, and how you held onto the light that led you through. There were late-night study sessions and early-morning practices. The finals week chaos that occurs every semester. Many times we were lost, but we followed the light and got back on track.
- In the Badlands National Park, reflect on how much we have changed since freshman year. All of the turbulence has carved us into thriving young adults. Through classes and extracurriculars we discovered the interests that will guide our future.
- Glancing at the great faces of Crazy Horse and Mount Rushmore, we are reminded of all the history we have made at this school. Remember the tie-breaking half-court shots, the Homecoming bonfires, the spring musicals, and the screaming crowds in the student section. These are the memories that we will carry with us beyond this summit.
- During the ascent to the top of Black Elk Peak think of the breathtaking view that awaits you at the end. Although the switchbacks make for a demanding journey, the efforts are not lost once you pass the frosted mountains. We had many goals in High School to work towards, but the reward was always worth the effort. All of the adversity we faced has brought us to today.
The Black Hills is an extraordinary location to grow up in. We have acquired survival skills, and life skills so we are prepared for the next steps. But before you take that next step, enjoy the time you have with those that have guided you along the way. Thank teachers and friends that have shown support. Spend time with loved ones that have nurtured you throughout your education. While you strive for the next peak in your life, appreciate the people that have been alongside you on your journey.
Finally, my wish for all my fellow graduates is that your education has given you the experience to tackle whatever peak you encounter in the future. I thank everyone that is here today, for your support of these well-accomplished students. Graduates, I wish you all the best of luck with whichever path you choose to take. Whether life takes you to the Centennial trails or to the Alps, I have faith you will navigate the path to come.
Today is a day of celebrating, so, to all of the graduates of 2023 I would like to say CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!