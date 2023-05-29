RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City High School's graduation was much like the rest of the school, non-typical. Brody Songstad was chosen to speak at the graduation to honor his fellow graduates because of the speech he submitted. We are glad to bring you that speech today.
Graduation Speaker: Brody Songstad
Transcript:
Throughout any given time in life changes will ensue, today we are experiencing a great change. Change that will transition us from today and strengthen us while welcoming tomorrow.
Albert Einstein once said, “Life is like riding a bicycle, in order to keep balance, you must keep moving.”
We have all balanced our lives so far. Between school, work, family, friends, hardships, and celebrations. But sometimes it feels like our bike has fallen off the path, crashed through the bushes, and been set on fire.
Einstein was considered a genius, but maybe he got one thing wrong.
Sometimes, you have to get off the bike and walk.
All of us here have had to get off our bike. We’ve lost balance, lost control. We needed a moment (or maybe a few grades) to figure out how to peddle again. How to balance the act.
We came to this school walking beside our bikes, the chains off, the handles bent. But we made it that far.
Now, I get to stand here, talking about how all of us have successfully gotten back on our bikes.
During our time at this school, we have learned not only how, but why to get momentum. We learned about values. The things we hold true. Values that fuel our momentum of life, values that keep balance.
The school sets three core values; they are to Be present. To Be courageous. And to Be respectful.
Present is defined as “existing or occurring now.” We live in the present. But all of us know too well how much the past may affect our present. We all have pasts that provoke challenges, that demand our attention and emotion so our present is all but drained. To learn to live in the present is not an easy task. It takes dedication and courage.
Courage is defined as a quality in a person who is “not deterred by danger or pain.” While our pasts, and maybe thoughts of the future, give us ample fuel for pain and danger, with courage we can live in the present and continue on even when we don’t feel like we are moving forward. Eventually, we will learn to respect our own ability.
Respect is defined as “a feeling of deep admiration for someone or something elicited by their abilities, qualities, or achievements.” Often we think of this in regards to the people around us. But we also need to foster respect for ourselves. For the courage we have shown in the present in respect for our future.
The very fact that we are graduating today proves that we have the ability and the qualities needed for achievement. Graduation is an accomplishment which requires us all to develop presence, courage and respect.
Now, we find ourselves on a precipice, moving forward on our own way.
But we may feel as though we are swerving off the path again heading towards the burning bushes. But we need to realize that now, we are better equipped to keep balance. To ride the momentum of life, on a path we deem our own.
Oh, and one final tip, sometimes, you may feel like you need someone to lean on. Well, in that case you’re still like a bike, you’re just two-tired. And that’s ok.