RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City's Adopt-A-Park has been running for decades now and is an essential part of keeping the local parks well-maintained.
Individuals and groups can apply to "adopt" a local park to work alongside City parks workers to provide upkeep to one of the many parks in the Rapid City area. This volunteer work includes picking up trash, sweeping parking lots, sidewalks, and shelters, weeding, painting, and much more.
"We've tried to kind of revamp it in the last few years and get some new groups coming in. It's just a way to help us keep our parks clean. It's any volunteer group that wants to join. We have church groups, work teams that want to do something outside of work, community service organizations, and school groups. Anyone is free to join. And if you want information, you can give us a call and we will kind of talk through the process. If there's a certain area you want that's more convenient for your group or a park that you use a lot, we'll find a park that works for you." Said Melissa Petersen, landscape designer at Rapid City Parks and Recreation.
If you or a group of volunteers are interested in the Adopt-A-Park program, call the Rapid City Parks and Recreation at (605) 394-4175, or check out the program's pamphlet.