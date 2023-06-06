RAPID CITY, S.D. - Walter Swan Jr. in District 4 and Christine Stephenson have been elected to the District 4 and District 5 positions of the Rapid City Area Schools School Board.
Results
District 4
8/8 Precincts fully counted
- Walter Swan Jr. has 507 votes
- Amy Sazue has 488 votes
- Karen Woods has 437 votes
- Gerald Harvey has 193 votes
District 5
10/10 Precincts fully counted
- Christine Stephenson has 2,082 votes
- Paul Lloyd has 1,345 votes
