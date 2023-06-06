RCAS School Board Results

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Walter Swan Jr. in District 4 and Christine Stephenson have been elected to the District 4 and District 5 positions of the Rapid City Area Schools School Board. 

Walter Swan Jr. Elected

District 4

8/8 Precincts fully counted

  1. Walter Swan Jr. has 507 votes 
  2. Amy Sazue has 488 votes
  3. Karen Woods has 437 votes
  4. Gerald Harvey has 193 votes

District 5

Christine Stephenson Elected

10/10 Precincts fully counted

  1. Christine Stephenson has 2,082 votes
  2. Paul Lloyd has 1,345 votes

