WALL, S.D. – Wall Meat officially stamped its first beef shipment that can be sold outside of South Dakota through the Cooperative Interstate Shipping (CIS) Program at the processing plant in Wall Thursday.
This has been about a two-year process and after getting approval from the Food Safety and Inspection Service, they got their certification in February.
Wall Meat is the first CIS processor in the state.
CIS Program
For a plant to apply, they have to go through an agency in the state that runs the Meat and Poultry Inspection (MPI) program.
The state first evaluates a completed application and decides to recommend the plant for the CIS program.
To be considered, processors are required to:
- Have 25 or fewer employees
- Have an adequate food safety system
- Meet appropriate facility standards
The recommendation is then sent to the FSIS District Office for the state for review, making sure that the plant complies with requirements under Federal Acts.
South Dakota is one of 10 states currently listed as participating in the program.
Ken Charfauros, owner of Wall Meat
How does it feel for this day to be here?
“We're very, very excited. Today's a wonderful day for us. It's a day that we looked forward to years ago and it's finally here. So we're very, very grateful."
What was the CIS process you went through?
“The meat plant is 56 years old. There's a lot of infrastructure upgrades that we needed to do to get to this level. There's some wall coverings that we needed to apply that were impervious to water. There was an office space that was required for work by the inspectors, our state and federal inspectors. That's a lot to do and a lot of renovations and a cooler space had to be revamped and remodeled. Two of the cooler spaces had to be remodeled."
What does the future hold for Wall Meat with this certification?
“The future holds for us the opportunity to go across state lines. We do have a lot of customers that are very interested. The pandemic did a lot for small processors. The quality of protein that we provide reaches all the way to Michigan, Arizona, California. We have customers that are searching us out from Virginia. There's a lot out there for our regional protein requirements. This bridges that gap or crosses that border. When the pandemic threatened our borders, we had to react and it was one of those things that Governor Roden brought to our attention. I did 30 years in the Air Force, and I was worried about national security but never thought about food security at this level. This level is important that we produce our own. For example, if things were to go crazier than COVID did, we'll be ready. South Dakota will be ready, at least in this region, that we are part of. And cooperating with other butcher shops, this is a win-win. We cooperate with FreedomWild. The Meathouse in Andover, South Dakota, is just one of those friends of butchering. We're excited about this whole thing. The next generation is also excited. We grow our own."
Was it just locals buying from Wall Meat?
“Even beforehand, you could acquire South Dakota protein, but you had to call in or you had to come to the state to do it. Now, this opportunity provides for us from within the state to reach out. That's the advantage we have is now we can reach out through e-commerce or even restaurants that share that information with other restaurants. We currently provide to Dakota Steak House with some protein, some really, really fine protein from our producers. Minerva's, Deadwood Lodge, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Meals on Wheels depend on our protein. That's huge. The Beef to School program, 24 schools, 80,000 pounds of ground beef just last year. This year is going to break those records."
Will this spark other processors in the state to get CIS certified?
“We hope so. When you spark a little fire, it tends to turn into an inferno if it's a good product. So we hope and pray that we incite more interest in this. Your normal inspectors are doing federal-level inspection. What that does for that inspector is it gives them a better, higher qualification. If they decided to go to the federal level, they're already trained. That's a benefit. It's a benefit for a lot of things that we're doing. Did I see that at the beginning? No. But as you go through this process, you realize what this is really doing for everyone, not just our local producers, not just us, but conceivably our inspectors."
Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, (R) South Dakota
How it feels with this day being here?
“It's been two years in the making. I was interim secretary of AG when we created the grant program initially, a $5 million grant program in conjunction with getting approved for the CIS program in South Dakota. COVID provided some unintended opportunities, I guess you would call them for South Dakota. It changed consumers' outlook on their buying habits. So, I looked at that as an opportunity for our state, the governor and I in doing the grant program first to encourage these small-town processors to expand. And then in light of them having a larger market gives them the ability, if they wanted to, to apply for the CIS program so they could expand their markets outside of our state's borders. I was pretty stoked about hearing this announcement because it marks the beginning and I think Ken and Janet [Niehaus] have kind of paved the way now for others. They understand the process and I think it's going to be a win-win for South Dakota producers, our consumers, and for our cattle industry."
Is the application process difficult?
"It'll be easier now that Ken and Janet have went through it once. The first, the pioneers is always the toughest, but they apply through our animal industry board, I believe. In our administration, we work hard at all levels of government to make us more accountable and more user-friendly as far as applying for these programs."
What are the benefits of this program for the consumers?
“For consumers, there's more certainty. Right now, we have three meatpackers that control 85% of the industry. And we saw with COVID one plant went down and the next thing we saw was empty shelves. There's the bottleneck that's always created because of that lack of competition. With the CIS program and local packers that are expanding, it gives our consumers more options and I would say better options. South Dakota beef and I don't say this because I'm a South Dakota beef producer. I hear it all across the planet that our Midwestern beef is second to none in quality. With local packers that are doing the work and processing that meat, they have better options and they have more options and they have cheaper options. More competition creates better prices for consumers."
Eric Jennings, president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association
Why it was important to be at the stamping today?
“So getting the CIS designation for Wall Meat is really important for our members and our producers. South Dakota has four cows for every person in the state and we have a lot of producers that have a very high-quality product that they're trying to direct market. But when your cows outnumber people, you saturate that market very quickly. The CIS designation allows us to move that packaged meat across state lines and so we can reach out to find other consumers for our producers to be able to add value to their product. Since the 1970s, the producers have lost 24% of the share of the food dollar for beef and most of that has gone to the retail sector. So by bypassing that retail sector and selling directly to consumers, they're able to capture that value. So having the CIS plant we'll be able to do that."
Supporting Wall Meat
“Oh, absolutely. We have a lot of our members that utilize Wall Meat. Ken's crew has been great to work with. I'm always very interested in promoting beef and helping us get the word out of our product.”
Is there hope to see other producers enter CIS agreements?
“Yeah. I hope this continues to grow. We've got some new plants that are coming online in South Dakota, just trying to get the investing together. We're still lacking processing in South Dakota. We have a lot of cows. We have a lot of demand. It's just that processing is the pinch point. So getting the door open for the CIS, hopefully, some other plants will come on board and put that in place.”