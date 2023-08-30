RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Little Black Hills Battles 5K Walk, a free event to honor the children fighting to overcome childhood illness, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, in Rapid City, Monument Health announced.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. at Old Storybook Island, 2911 Canyon Lake Drive. All ages are welcome. There will be food trucks, a DJ, activities for kids and ambulance tours. In addition, walkers will get to meet some of the brave children who receive care at Monument Health and hear their heroic stories. These kids have experienced medical disorders that few people could pronounce and fewer could endure.
Little Black Hills Battles is a recognition of Monument Health’s Pediatric patients who bravely fight childhood illness and disease every day right here in our community. Donations through Monument Health’s Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) program are devoted to helping these children. All funds stay local.
For more information, visit monument.health/lbhb.