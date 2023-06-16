RAPID CITY, S.D. - If you're hungry for some ribs, Village Market in Rapid City has you covered this weekend. Village Market's Rib Fest will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Elk Rapids.
"A good indication that summer is officially underway is the Village Market Rib Fest!!! Starting this Saturday in Elk Rapids, from 11-5 while supplies last only $15/slab, enjoy fresh off the grill ribs in our parking lot! Next Saturday it will be Rapid City's turn!! We will alternate between Rapid City and Elk Rapids all summer enjoying rib fest every Saturday at one location or the other," Village Market posted on Facebook.