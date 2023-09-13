RAPID CITY, S.D. - A vehicle fire this morning started at Kohls on Disk Drive in Rapid City. Rapid City Fire Department was called to the scene and found a mini-van on fire. RCFD was able to contain the fire and put it out quickly. See the video of the fire below.
The Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to 737 Disk Drive this morning for a reported vehicle fire.— Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) September 13, 2023
Once crews arrived, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the engine compartment of a minivan.
Engine 7 began attacking the fire, and Squad 1 assisted. pic.twitter.com/XFQTpevmVc