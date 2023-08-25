RAPID CITY, S.D. - Tiffany Returns was running outside to quickly grab her children's shoes when she nearly was struck by lightning in North Rapid City.
It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon just as the storm started to roll into Rapid City. Much of the lightning was actually striking ahead of the thunderstorm.
Lightning generally will seek out the tallest object in a given area or objects that have high conductivity like metal poles. This is why trees and any grounded metal objects can be dangerous during thunderstorms.
You can see the reflection of the lightning bolt in the windshield of the car in the driveway - the actual width of a lightning bolt is only about the size of a #2 Pencil when seen up close.
Tiffany noticed a five-minute ring in her ear, along with feeling weak and sick, but was otherwise unscathed.
Take lightning seriously - the National Weather Service reminds the public that "When thunder roars, go indoors!"