The Rapid City Fire Department posted the following on its Facebook:
The Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to a railroad bridge over Rapid Creek that was on fire shortly after 2:30 this morning near Steele Avenue and East Omaha Street. Truck 1, Engine 311, and Battalion 1 responded and upon arrival found the center support trestle of the bridge on fire. Crews used the ladder truck to knock down the fire, and then the Fire Rescue 3 crew accessed the lower part of the bridge from the creek to finish the extinguishment. Crews were on scene for about three hours. The fire is under investigation.
(Both video and photos courtesy of the Rapid City Fire Department)