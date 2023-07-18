MEADE COUNTY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has identified those involved in the fatal crash on Saturday, July 18 that happened on Interstate 90 near Summerset.

Jayden Hayford, 16, was killed when the 2023 Kia Sportage he was driving struck the back end of a semi-trailer and then became lodged underneath. The 17-year-old female passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Monument Health in Rapid City by ambulance. Neither of the individuals in the Kia were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the semi was merging back onto Westbound I-90 at the time of the accident and had reached a speed of between 45-55 mph at the time of the accident. He was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash caused I-90 to be closed for two and a half hours while crews worked to clean up the scene. South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.