RAPID CITY, S.D. – Authorities have identified the woman killed in an accident along East Highway 44 early Saturday morning. She is 19-year-old Patricia Brewer of Rapid City.
Law enforcement was dispatched to the area Highway 44 and Airport Road. On arrival, they found the dead woman's body in the roadway. Deputies reported it appeared she had been run over.
The driver of the vehicle involved reported the incident and has been cooperating with investigators.
The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennington County Sheriff's Investigator Salas at (605) 394-6115.