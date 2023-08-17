RAPID CITY, S.D. – The grand opening of the Department of Veterans Affairs' new Rapid City outpatient clinic featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours and speeches from a variety of government officials and community leaders.
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R) South Dakota said, “As I have gone through this facility, as I have talked to the people who work here, as I have talked to the people who are already receiving care here, it is obvious to me that we have made an investment that is worthy of the veterans, who every day did their best.”
The new clinic will replace the old Rapid City location and offers more services for the region’s veterans.
The VA clinic will provide outpatient services to Rapid City’s veteran population, which is anticipated to grow with the arrival of the B-21.
Lisa Curnes, medical center director, at VA Black Hills said, “We want to be able to serve veterans well into the future and we have state-of-the-art healthcare inside of this clinic. We’ve added specialty services into this clinic to include women’s health. We have radiology services in this clinic. We'll be able to do MRIs, CT scans.”
Plans for the new VA clinic have been in the works for nearly a decade, but much of the planning and construction took place during the pandemic.
Hani Shafai president of Dream Design International said, “Despite all of the challenges that faced us through COVID and supply chain challenges and what-have-you, we were able to deliver it on time and on budget.”
The new clinic is located off Highway 16 near Catron Boulevard and is currently open.
Services from the old Rapid City Clinic have moved to the new facility.