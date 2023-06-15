A keel-laying ceremony will be held for the future USS Pierre on Friday, June 16. The ceremony is hosted by Austal USA at their shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.
The USS Pierre, named after South Dakota's state capital, is the final ship of a successful line of Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS). The Littoral Combat Ships are designed for near-shore environments and used in warfare to disarm mines and quiet diesel submarines.
The USS Pierre is sponsored by Larissa Thune Hargens, Senator John Thune's youngest daughter. Senator Thune says the naming and keeling of the ship is an important tradition in the U.S.
"It's part of that tradition that we have in this country of involving people across this country, men and women, for whom for a couple of centuries now, more than that, answer the call to duty to go out and serve. In this case, it's a Navy ship, [a] Littoral Combat Ship, which is used in warfare, particularly when it comes to disarming mines and clearing the way for folks to get in the theater of combat. It's part of our tradition in this country of defending American freedoms and the fact that they opted to name this the USS Pier again is indicative, I think, of the desire that the military has to keep the American public engaged in these things and to recognize that the contributions to our military readiness come from all across the country, big towns, small towns, urban areas, rural areas." Said Thune.
Senator Thune, along with his family, will attend Friday's ceremony.