UPDATE 12:36 p.m. — Crews are on scene of a water line break at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and West Fulton Street. Water service is impacted to several businesses in the affected area, including Jackson Heights and Pennington County Housing. Services are also shut down at the Mountain View Water Treatment Plant with no disruption of water service to the community except in the area of the water line break.
There are lane closures in the affected area of the water line break. The public is advised to consider alternate routes to reach destinations during the at-home and evening commutes, or to allow extra time and use caution if driving in the affected area. There is no time line for when water service will be restored or completion of repairs.
UPDATE 7:16 a.m. — Crews have repaired the water line break at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and West Fulton Street. Service was restored in the affected area Wednesday evening. However traffic restrictions remain in place. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.
