RAPID CITY, S.D. - Walter Swan Jr. in District 4 and Christine Stephenson in District 5 are currently on top in their respective RCAS School Board races. . Results are not final but we will update you as we have new information available.
Preliminary reports For full election results: Click here District 4
7/8 Precincts fully counted
1/8 Precincts partially counted
Walter Swan Jr. has 506 votes Amy Sazue has 486 votes Karen Woods has 435 votes Gerald Harvey has 190 votes District 5
6/10 Precincts fully counted
3/10 Precincts partially counted
