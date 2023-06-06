RCAS School Board Results

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Walter Swan Jr. in District 4 and Christine Stephenson in District 5 are currently on top in their respective RCAS School Board races. . Results are not final but we will update you as we have new information available. 

Preliminary reports

For full election results: Click here

District 4

7/8 Precincts fully counted

1/8 Precincts partially counted

  1. Walter Swan Jr. has 506 votes 
  2. Amy Sazue has 486 votes
  3. Karen Woods has 435 votes
  4. Gerald Harvey has 190 votes

District 5

6/10 Precincts fully counted

3/10 Precincts partially counted

  1. Christine Stephenson has 1,446 votes
  2. Paul Lloyd has 807 votes

