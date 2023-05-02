UPDATE: State prison offender Thomas Rabbit is back in custody.
Rabbit was arrested in Tripp County May 1.
He was placed on escape status April 8, 2023, when he failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center from his work release job.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
- - -
RAPID CITY, S.D. (April 8, 2023) — A prisoner serving time at the Rapid City Minimum Center has been placed on escape status. Thomas Rabbit failed to return to the Center following his work release shift on April 8.
Rabbit, is a 46-year-old Native American male. He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.
